Lanterns Lit in Old North Church Steeple

Last weekend, the Old North Church and Historic Site, on the 245th anniversary of two signal lanterns shining in the dark of its steeple, were lit for inspiration in times of challenge.

Two ceremonial lanterns were lit to mark the beginning of Patriots weekend and to honor shared history.

Aerial view of the Old North Church with lanterns lit in the steeple.

For the first time, the lanterns remained lit for three full nights and days marking the anniversary of the legendary midnight ride, acknowledgment to the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and to observe Patriots Day commemorating the bravery, sacrifice and perseverance of those who charged into battle for a better future according to the church.

“We did this to provide hope, inspiration and solidarity,” the Church said.

Last month, the church reached out asking for help to observe this important anniversary and expressed their appreciation that helped sustain the site until it can be open safely.