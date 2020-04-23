City Proposes Operating Budget and Capital Plan

Mayor Martin Walsh is proposing a fiscally responsible operating budget and Capital Plan to meet the needs of Boston.

Recommendations call for $3.65 billion Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget and $3 billion Fiscal Year 2021-2025 Capital Plan, building on years of bracket investments in high-quality and equitable services and programs for Boston residents.

“Through these unprecedented times, the work we do every day in serving our residents has been more important,” the Mayor said.

Proposed investments take into account the short and long-term fiscal impact of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and are made possible due to six consecutive years of proactive fiscal management that has well-position the city to continue investing in core city services and resident needs at a time of global economic uncertainty.

“In the proposed budget and capital plan, we are putting forth small and strategic investments in the areas that we know will have the most impact for our residents,” the Mayor said.