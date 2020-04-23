Boston Fund Steering Committee Awards More Emergency Grants

An additional $3 million in funds have been approved to support 29 organizations that provide essential services to front-line workers, healthcare providers and Boston families well-being is most immediately impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency according to the Boston Resiliency Fund Steering Committee.

Early in March the Resiliency Fun distributed $5.4 million in emergency grants to eight organizations.

“Many people are out of work and many are dealing with illness themselves or their family,” Mayor Martin Walsh said. “During these stressful times, people should not have to worry about accessing food in meeting their basic needs,” he added.

Boston Resiliency Funds (BRF) have three basic initial priorities ensuring children, families and seniors have access to food, supporting first responders, front-line workers and healthcare workers to promote public health and providing technology to Boston students for remote learning.

BRF has raised over $22 million since it was created on March 16, 2020 and is still accepting donations from individuals, organizations and philanthropic partners.

One hundred percent of donations are donated to local organizations. BRF encourages organizations to complete a statement of interest to be considered for future grants.

Twenty-nine organizations will receive grants to expand their capacity or adjust their service model to meet the immediate need of city residents during this public health emergency. Grants range in size.