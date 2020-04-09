RMV Strict Walk-in Policy in Place

A strict no walk in policy at eight Service Centers open to the general public, has been issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle (RMV).

Appointment reservations can be made online at www.Mass.Gov/RMV in the my/RMV Online Service Center under “Make or Cancel Reservation”.

Customers that make an appointment will be sent a confirmation email advising them to be prepared to on arrival show their designated time at the specific Service Center.

Many other services are offered online by RMV at www.Mass.Gov/RMV. More than 40 other transactions can be conducted online, over the phone or by mail.

These and other measures are being implemented by RMV to prioritize reducing customer volumes in physical locations, maintaining proper social distancing and keeping the public safe and healthy under Governor Charlie Baker’s declaration of a State of Emergency.