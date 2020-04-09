NEWNC Community Elections Could Be Cancelled

It appears that the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC), due to the ongoing virus situation, will most likely cancel the 2020 public elec­tion for members of the communi­ty Council.

“It’s not finalized at the moment but we plan to provide an addi­tional update in the near future regarding officially postponing the election as well as any and all scheduling changes regarding the nomination process,” NEWNC president Brett Roman said.

The 2020 elections have six seats open for the twelve person Council.

Candidates were required to secure 40 signatures from resi­dents living in Ward III, Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4, and age 18 years old or older.

Since the Nazzaro Community Center, the original poll site, is close, could be one reason the election may be canceled.

All ballots would have been counted on the spot at the Center and when is would have been noti­fied at the polling site.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.