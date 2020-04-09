NEAA Cancels Start of Baseball Season, Hopes to Start in June

For over five centuries the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has conducted a series of baseball programs for all ages of competition.

Now, with the virus situation creating havoc and unhealthy seri­ous problems, the NEAA, like everyone else has canceled the start up its baseball season, while hoping to conduct a shorter sea­son in June if possible.

Programs affected are: Major League, Minor League and Clinic baseball. Status on the older play­ers traveling team has yet to be determined.

Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti said, “Like everyone else, it’s a wait and see situation. The NEAA would love to play baseball in 2020, however, there is too much of a health risk.”

If a shot season is possible, the NEAA will make the necessary announcement to play ball.