NEAA Cancels Start of Baseball Season, Hopes to Start in June

For over five centuries the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has conducted a series of baseball programs for all ages of competition.
Now, with the virus situation creating havoc and unhealthy serious problems, the NEAA, like everyone else has canceled the start up its baseball season, while hoping to conduct a shorter season in June if possible.
Programs affected are: Major League, Minor League and Clinic baseball. Status on the older players traveling team has yet to be determined.
Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti said, “Like everyone else, it’s a wait and see situation. The NEAA would love to play baseball in 2020, however, there is too much of a health risk.”
If a shot season is possible, the NEAA will make the necessary announcement to play ball.