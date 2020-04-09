Greenway Conservancy Offers Activities During Difficult Times

The Greenway Conservancy, for over a decade, has manage and cared for The Greenway has been providing green space essential to everyone who visits the popular destination site.

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway

In these difficult times when the public is urged to stay home, The Greenway continues to pro­vide activities for the general pub­lic.

Since Governor Charlie Baker’s order “does not prohibit gather­ings of more than 10 people in an outdoor space, like a park or athletic field” and she reiterated that time spent safely outside is important for public health, The Greenway invites the general pub­lic to:

• Stretch your legs with a walk or run along our 1.5 miles.

• Explore the Conservancy’s online plant list to identify the first spring belongs.

• Discover our current pub­lic art, including their Augmented Reality installation throughout the park.

• Unwind with a good book on organically maintained lawns.

• In the evening, control the color of our Light Blades through The Greenway Color Commons program.

• Take a deep breath and the time you need to connect with nature and the world around you.

The Greenway team has begun actively sharing its story on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels to provide needed information relating to the popular Park in the North End/Waterfront/Chinatown area.

While current events continue to change daily, the Conservancy suggests everyone follow the City of Boston recommendations for keeping healthy.

The Conservancy reminds everyone to keep a minimum distance of 6 feet from others and to carry out all trash when visiting the parks.