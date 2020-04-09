Community News

NEWRA Meeting Canceled

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) April 9 public meeting has been canceled. However, Thursday, May 14 meeting scheduled for

7 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center has not been canceled. Notifications will be made.

NEWNC Meeting Canceled

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) April 13 meeting has been can­celed. The May 13 meeting has not been canceled. Notifications will be sent out.

NEAA Baseball Canceled

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) baseball pro­grams have been canceled. The NEAA will attempt to start up in June if possible.

No in person registration

Customers seeking to renew registrations with the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) can con­tinue to do so online at www.Mass.Gov/RMV at this time.

Those seeking to do so in per­son will not be able to make an appointment and should delay vis­iting a service Center as well.

FOCCP Meeting Canceled

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) April 14 meeting held at the Paul Revere House has been canceled. Status on the May 12 meeting is not yet been determined. Notifications will be made.

RMV deals with COVID-19

Since Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency the week of March 19, the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has imple­mented measures to reduce the number of people gathering on a daily basis at their sites.

For more information call the Registry go online at www.Mass.Gov/RMV.

NEAD To Reschedule Family Dinner

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) plans to reschedule the Monday, March 23 Family Dinner/Family Talk which was canceled due to the Coronavirus situation. NEAD will make notifi­cations of the new date.

Center Only Open For Food Distribution

Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street will only be open as a food distribution site. All other program suspended until further notice.

Sealed Bids for Mirabella Pool and Bathhouse Work

City of Boston, Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) is seeking sealed bids for repairs, maintenance and painting work at the Marabella Pool and Bathhouse on Commercial Street. Deadline Friday, April 10. Work will com­mence on or about Monday, April 20.

Tony “C” Story At Library

With baseball season about to begin the North End Library will highlight the amazing story and tragic career of Red Sox player Tony “Tony C” Conigilaro on Wednesday, April 29.

Gala on The Greenway

The Gala on The Greenway is the Conservancy’s signature fundraising event. Mingle with the Greenway Conserancy’stop sup­porters, including elected officials, business and other community leaders, and Greenway neighbors while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres under a festive tent on The Greenway, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

FOCCP Monthly Meeting Schedule

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) holds monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the Mariners House, 11 North Square at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are as fol­lows: April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, October 13, November 10, there will be no meeting in December.