City Updates Parking Regulations

Updated parking enforcement, for food take out and transporta­tion during the current COVID-19 health emergency, has been put in place by the Boston Transportation Department.

“These updated policies will help everyone during the ongo­ing public health crisis,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

The parking enforcement poli­cies will be in effect until further notice.

The following updates to park­ing enforcement policies are in effect until further notice in the City of Boston:

Resident Parking

Residents with a valid resident permit sticker will be allowed to park in a metered or two-hour parking space, without having to adhere to the time limit or pay a meter fee, within their specific neighborhood.

For cars without the relevant resident permit parking sticker, standard time limit and meter requirements remain in place.

Street Cleaning

BTD has not been ticketing and towing for street cleaning, given challenges to finding alternative places to park in neighborhoods.

Inspection Stickers and Registration

BTD will not ticket for expired inspection stickers or registrations, given potential challenges for peo­ple to renew inspections and regis­trations at this time.

Parking Garages

To support the medical com­munity, BTD has identified facil­ities offering free, reduced rate or reserved parking for medical pro­fessionals. To receive discounted parking, medical staff will need to present a hospital ID.To see the list of participating facilities, please visit: https://www.boston.gov/news/discounted-garages-available-hospital-staff-boston­

BlueBikes

The City of Boston and its municipal partners of Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville are offering all hospital staff a free 30-day pass for our public bike share, Bluebikes. To learn more about how to sign up for the program, visit boston.gov .

Pick Up/Drop Off Zones for Small Businesses

To help small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, BTD is creating temporary pick up zones in front of restau­rants that have transitioned to takeout and delivery only. Takeout food pickup zones restrict park­ing to five minutes to increase convenience for the quick pickup and delivery of takeout food from restaurants, and provide adequate room for social distancing of six feet or more. Restaurants that would like to request a temporary pick up zone can do so on boston.gov. Requests will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

With the exception of those changes noted above, BTD will continue to enforce parking vio­lations, with a focus on public safety violations, such as blocking a hydrant, sidewalk or handicap ramp.

For additional questions or pro­grams, please visit boston.gov/coronavirus or call 3-1-1, Boston’s 24-hour constituent hotline. Text BOSCOVID to 99411 to receive text alerts on a regular basis, avail­able in six languages.