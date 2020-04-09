City Offers Rental Housing Guidance and Assistance

Boston, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, has made plans to assist residents that are in the risk of losing their rental housing due to the virus.

City funds of $3 million have been dedicated by the City to help eligible residents to remain in their homes.

Mayor Martin Walsh noted, “It is imperative that all levels of government exercise all possible tools to ensure the health and safety of our residents and keep them stably housed.”

Additional funding relief, to residents, is geared toward help­ing those unable to make their rent payment, due to financial strain placed on them by reduced or no employment income.

Apparently, estimates generat­ed by Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), thousands of renter households were in the first wave of unemployment applica­tions filed during the week ending March 21. That number is expect­ed to increase.

“This program will go a long way to help residents who are struggling and are at risk of los­ing their homes because of the current health situation,” said Chris Norris, Executive Director of Metro Housing Boston.

“These funds will make a difference for families with the greatest need, those with very low incomes and extremely low incomes,” he added.

Up to $4,000 in financial assistance will be provided to be used for rent. To qualify for the financial assistance, residents must either not be eligible for the new extended unemployment benefits that they will receive represent a significant reduction in their actu­al annual income.

Funding will only be available to households earning less than 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) which is $72,000 for a two-person household.

A significant portion of these funds are reserved for house­holds with extremely low incomes including under $25,000 for a sin­gle person household and very low incomes or less than $42,000 for a single person (50 percent AMI).

According to Philip Giffee Executive Director of Neighborhood of Affordable Housing, Inc./NOAH, “The need for rent relief as soon as possible for Bostonians, especially low-in­come families and woman heads of households is enormous.

NOAH applauded the Mayor and the City for stepping up and providing some real help to these desperate families.

Residents that are eligible should apply to the Rental Relief Fund.