The Greenway Makes Day-To-Day Changes Relating to Coronavirus

The Greenway is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus situation and has made changes to its day-to-day operations and care of the park.

Steps being taken include: increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of high use surfaces in the park, requiring staff to work remotely when possible and is canceling all volunteers in the park for the remainder of March.

“Maintaining a healthy Greenway is a central part of The Greenway Conservancy’s mission,” Executive Director Jesse Brackenbury noted in The Greenway newsletter.

“As we all practice social distancing during this challenging time, we hope access to the outdoors can be a comfit,” he added.