The Feast of San Gennaro Will Be Postponed This Year: The Feast of San Gennaro Will Not Take Place This Year

Special to the Regional Review

One of the North End’s most popular feasts, the Feast of San Gennaro, has been canceled for this September. It will return in September 2021.

The feast generally takes place on the last block of Hanover Street during the third weekend of September. The feast has historically become one of the North End’s most popular festivals and in the past, has been emceed by Billy Costa of KISS 108 and NESN’s Dining Playbook and Colton Bradford of 101.7 The Bull and NBC Boston.

The feast, a creation of Frank DePasquale, Pasquale Trotta, and Nick Varano, has featured more than thirty Italian food vendors; entertainment; live music and special appearances in the past years. “It is with heavy heart that we have to postpone our beloved Feast of San Gennaro this year. But, with the time it takes to ramp up and the pieces that need to begin being put in place right now, we realize that this just isn’t the right time,” said Frank DePasquale. “We look forward to coming back stronger than ever in September 2021 and we will see you all then.”

San Gennaro Boston is a dream come true and a way for the North End’s Pasquale Trotta, founder and president of the San Gennaro Foundation of Boston, to pay it forward and give back to the community through food, fun, and fundraising. Trotta was born and raised in Naples, a few blocks away from the San Gennaro church, and has always been fascinated by San Gennaro and his miracles towards helping the community and keeping the community on Naples, safe. As one of the largest festivals in Italy and New York City, Trotta is delighted to bring the Feast of San Gennaro to Boston.

Supporting Trotta’s vision and mission to raise funds for charity, Frank De Pasquale and Nick Varano have joined the planning and organizing effort as cofounders of the San Gennaro Foundation of Boston as a means to pay tribute to their land and give back to their community.

After over 10 years of endless work bringing this project to Boston, it is time for San Gennaro to grace the North End. An authentic statue of San Genaro has been reproduced in the Vatican Foundries of Agnone by the famous sculptor Ettore Marinelli and was blessed by Pope Francis in August at the Cathedral of Saint Pietro, at the Vatican City. It has since been transported on a private flight from Naples to Boston, where the religious feast of San Gennaro will take place.

For additional information, please visit www.sangennaroboston.org or follow San Gennaro Boston on Facebook at @SanGennaroBOS, Twitter at @BosGennaro, and Instagram at @SanGennaroBOS.