Old North Church Closed to Visitors

The Old North Church and Historic Site has been closed to visitors until further notice.

This decision will be reevaluated and the church will be updating on changes on developments by March 31.

The church’s new exhibit, “The Vernacular and the Spectacular” has been canceled and the Speaker Series (March 31) event, 10 on 10: Women in the Workforce will be converted to an online webinar and conversation format.

Sunday services at Christ Church in the City of Boston has also been suspended until further notice.