Nomination Papers for NEWNC 2020 Election Available

Nomination papers for six seats open on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC), are available only at [email protected] and return by Monday, May 4. This change is due to the closure of the Nazzaro Community Center relating to the Coronavirus.

Candidates must reside in Ward III, Precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4 and must secure 40 signatures of residents, 18 years old or older from the same district.

All signatures will be reviewed and validated by this year’s Election Committee made up of six active NEWNC members not up for reelection. They will also count the ballots publicly and announced the winners on election day.

“Qualified candidates are expected to have read and become familiar with NEWNC by-laws and the monthly meeting schedule,” NEWNC President Brett Roman said.

Meetings are held the second Monday of each month at the Nazzaro Community Center at 7 p.m.

Once certified, candidates will be placed randomly on the ballot order. In addition, candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves at the Council’s Candidate’s Night scheduled for Monday, May 11, at the Center at 7 p.m.

The election, unless otherwise noted, will be held at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is important to report that unless there are more than six candidates seeking election, all certified nominees will automatically be placed on the Council for two-year terms.

For NEWNC members whose terms that coming to an end are: Brett Roman, John Pregmon, Marie Simboli, and Jody Faller. Most likely they will seek reelection.

Members with one-year still remaining on the Council are: Tina Natale, Damien DiPaola, Ashley Leo, Taria Green and Carmine Guarino.

NEWNC is a non-profit twelve-member board with six-to-year terms available each year. For information about the Council and the election email

[email protected]