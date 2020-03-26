News and Notes

Student Private Policy Filed

A policy that further clarifies the protocols that must be followed when the school system receives requests for student educational records have been adopted by the Boston School Committee.

The proposals submitted by Mayor Martin Walsh and Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius clarifies the protocols that will need to be followed when receiving student information requests.

Boston School employees will be trained annually on relevant laws regarding the privacy of student information.

MBTA Makes Service Level Changes

Service level changes to the MBTA are currently in effect to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 to protect its workforce, ensure continuity of services and health issue to riders.

Changes were made based on guidelines from public health professionals as well as recent reductions in ridership.

Full details are available by visiting www.mbta.com/coronavirus.

Registry Opens 7 Service Locations

Seven of its 30 Customer Service Centers locations have been reopened until further notice including Boston/Haymarket wherere hearings will be held, according to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

Earlier in the month, the RMV began helping residents with social distancing by reducing the need for some customers to physically visit a Service Center for certain transactions.

RMV has now implemented a 60-day extension for residents with Class D and Class DM drivers licenses, ID Cards, and Learners Permits that have an expiration date through April 30 applied to that customer’s credentials.

This deadline extension does not apply to customers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) or those whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID Card, or Learner’s Permit.

Customers eligible for this extension should wait to visit and RM the Service Center or AAA Office (if a member of AAA) to renew until after the State of Emergency is over.

City Employees/Volunteers Distributing Virus Information

A thousand City of Boston employees and volunteers are delivering printed information on COVID-19 to all homes in Boston outlining details regarding the virus, a list of preventive measures to mitigate the spread and a compilation of city resources, including food access sites.

The pamphlet is published in eight different languages; however, residents can access information in additional languages through www.boston.gov/coronavirus, by calling 311 to be connected with the telephone interpreter, or through the Mayor’s Health Line at 617-534-5050.

Distributors will adhere to physical distancing, hygiene and will not interact with residents, by leaving the information on doorsteps, residents do not have to come out of their houses making contact with any people.

Residents are still being encouraged to continue practicing physical distancing when possible.

MBTA Boarding Restrictions

Additional MBTA service restrictions are currently in effect calling for boarding all buses and trolleys through rear doors, with front dual boarding still available to customers with accessibility needs.

Restrictions will be in effect on the street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line.

Apparently, the MBTA is undertaking these measures to protect front-line employees while maintaining regional mobility for essential trips by healthcare workers and emergency responders.

RUFF News and Notes

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) has made it clear that the dog park in DeFilippo Park will remain open for passive use during the pandemic. RUFF asks that pet owners follow the guidelines for social distancing while in the park.

Due to the current pandemic RUFF has canceled the year licensing event. All dogs must be licensed to use any and all dog parks in the City and current licenses expire March 31. Renewal or registration can be done by filling out an online application.

Now that most of the neighborhood is working from home and are on conference calls, barking dogs and not a welcome background noise. Be mindful of extensive barking that is constant and uncontrolled barking.