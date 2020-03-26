New Yorker Wins Tunnel of Love Instagram contest

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) winner of the Trellis 2020 Love Instagram contest winner was Jed Fermo of Long Island, New York who was visiting the park during February, when the Trellis was transformed into an iconic Tunnel of Love complete with 12-foot-tall illuminated red hearts, lighted cupids and had romantic music playing.

Artist Robyn Reed, FOCCP Board member and art curator, created the Tunnel of Love to enliven the park during February, which is usually one of the coldest and dreariest months of the year, according to FOCCP.

Jed Fermo of Long Island, New York, is pictured with his girlfriend, Louinne at the Trellis in Christopher Columbus Park.

Visitors to the park were invited to post their photos of the tunnel on [email protected] for the chance to win four tickets to the FOCCP annual Sunset Cruise slated for Tuesday, August 18, valued at $160.

Apparently, Fermo visited Boston in 2017 said, “I remember how nice it was.”

When he and his girlfriend planned another trip to Boston, Columbus Park was one of their planned destinations, “I wanted to show it to Louinne,” he said.

When they saw the Tunnel of Love attraction in the poster that have the Instagram details they agreed “Why Not”.

“We seen another couple struggling to have their photo taken so we volunteered to take their photo and then they took our picture,” Fermo noted.

According to FOCCP, “The Tunnel of Love is one of the many events in attractions sponsored by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park.”

The organization host events for children, Sunday outdoor movies, Saturday lawn games, bathes the Trellis and blue lights every winter.

FOCCP reminds those interested in the August cruise tickets are currently available at foccp.org.