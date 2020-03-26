Kode with Klossy Coming to Boston

Kode with Klossy, a free-two-week camp that teaches young women ages 13-18 to code in a fun supportive environment, will be hosting camps in Boston this summer.

The program is a path changing opportunity for young women.

No prior computer science experience is required and by the end of two weeks, participants will be able to code their own website or mobile application, according to Hallie Smith, Head of Program Development at Kode with Klossy.

Applications are currently available and will close on Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 PST.

An easy and creative online application can be found at kodewithklossy.com/apply.