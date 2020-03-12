NEWNC Host Three Guest Speakers

Three guest speakers were featured at the March 9 monthly meeting of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

A representative of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) spoke on upcoming construction and traffic updates.

David Perry, Coalition Manager at the North and Waterfront Health Center discussed substance abuse, support and local resources.

Kristen Hoffman provided a general update on Friends of Cutillo Park, North End Clean Streets initiative and the Nazzaro Community Center study.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.