NEMPAC Sixth Annual Perform-a-Thon March 28

City Winery Haymarket Lounge, 80 Beverly Street, Boston will be the site of the sixth annual North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) benefit Perform-a-thon for music scholarships and educational programs.

The special event is slated for Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and consists of a four-hour show of back-to-back performances by NEMPAC students, faculty and classes.

This year’s event is open to the public and will include a festive kids activity table, raffles and goodie bags for all the participating students.

Tickets $10 and includes one ticket to the event in one raffle ticket.

The NEMPAC Music Scholarship Fund provides need-based tuition assistance to students from North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods of the City of Boston.

Students are given awards to pursue artistic studies in private music lessons, summer programs, or an after-school program of their choosing.

NEMPAC strives to reach families regardless of financial status through free or low-class private lessons and class programs.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit NEMPAC Scholarship Fund and the continuation of lower tuition cost for educational programs.

To learn more, visit www.nempacboston.org/performathon.