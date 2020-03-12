Friends of Library Coverage 2019 Expenses

According to the March 2020 Newsletter, the Treasurer reported that in 2019 the Friends of the North End Library revenues covered expenses with some money to spare.

Reportedly, revenues covered, the author programs, concerts, a new bookcase for the book sale, the community holiday lunch, for children’s magazine subscriptions, inside and outside gardening plantings.

The Treasurer noted that 50-percent of expenditures was spent on programs at the library and one third of revenues came from memberships, donations and the library’s daily books sale.

This year’s Spring Open House will include: Books in Bloom Wednesday, April 1, to Saturday, April 4, display at the library that includes a unique flower arrangement paired with a book of arranger’s choice.

Guided tours of the library resources and equipment, Thursday, April 2, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Friday, April 3, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m.

A presentation by Floral Designer Michelle Cliff ended demonstrating what to do with store-bought bouquets when you get it home will take place on Saturday, April 4 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.