St. Francis House Flea Market/Bake Sale Scheduled

Friends of Saint Francis House has organized its annual Flea Market/Bake Sale to benefit the homeless shelter.

“After a one-year hiatus, the special event is back so now is the time to start looking in closets, draws and cellars for items to donate to help raise money for the homeless,” said John Romano, one of the Friends.

Donations will be accepted starting on Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet St.

The Flea Market/Bake Sale will take place at the Center on Friday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No clothes, TVs, computers or worn-out items will be accepted.

“Another easy way to help is to donate spare change,” Romano said, “A small amount adds up more than you think.”

“Bring your change to the event or give me a call at 617-570-9749 and arrangements to pick it up will be made,” Romano noted.

Friends include: John Romano, Patricia Romano, Mary Romano, Olivia Scimeca and Kathy Carangelo.