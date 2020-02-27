Perry Guest Speaker at Upcoming NEAD Dinner

Another community Family Dinner/Family Talk has been scheduled at the BCYF Nazzaro Center, a great free family event.

“The event features guest speaker David Perry, the newly appointed manager of the North End Coalition for Substance Use Disorder Prevention and Treatment and the newest member of NEAD,” according to President John Romano.

“Perry has worked in the field of treating addictions since 2014 working at Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and providing therapy and counseling to the North End/Waterfront Health community,” Romano added. Space is limited so reserve a spot by emailing John Romano at [email protected] All children must be accompanied by their parents or grandparents. Deadline to sign up is Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m.