News and Notes

City Scholarships Available

Applications are now available for the 2020 City of Boston Scholarship Program that is designed to support higher education.

Residents who meet eligibility requirements should apply by email to [email protected] or Boston.gov/scholarship.

“Through the City of Boston Scholarship Fun, we can help turn students dreams of attending college into a reality,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

Foreclosures in Boston Drops

Foreclosures in Boston have reportedly dropped 61-percent since 2018, apparently reaching a 17-year low according to year-end reporting.

“These results show that our programs and policies to prevent foreclosures and evictions are working,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

Boston Expands TFCC Program

Joining with students, the Office of Work was Development and members of the community, Mayor Martin Walsh announced the expansion of the Tuition-Free Community College Plan (TFCC) to include Urban College of Boston.

This is the sixth institution to join the TFCC since it was launched by the Mayor in 2016.

The TFCC program pays for up to three years of college for Boston’s income-eligible students who have earned their high school credentials.

Lowest Year-Over-Year Rental Increase

Average listing price for rentals in Boston saw the lowest year-over-year increase in housing increase since the City began tracking this data since 2014, Mayor Martin Walsh recently announced.

Accordingly, from analysis of Boston rental data, from 2018 to 2019, rental prices increased an average of 1.3 percent citywide compared to last year’s rental price from 2017-2018 when average rental listings increased by 3.3 percent.

While rentals in several neighborhoods saw no price increase our reduction in prices across the span of listings, the North End was not one of them.

Mayor Names New HR Transformation Director

The City of Boston has a new Human Resources Transformation Director, Joanne Wisniewski of teh West End. Joanne will lead the City’s work to transfer for its human resources services, better management, trained recruits and retain the work force made up of 18,000 employees in 60 departments.

Ward 3 Democrats to Hold Caucus

Registered Democrats in Ward 3 of Boston will hold a caucus at the Nazzaro Community Center, (30 North Bennett St.) on Saturday March 7, at 10:30 a.m. to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

The Convention will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Democrats from across the Commonwealth will gather to discuss party priorities and vote on candidates for the US Senate ahead of the September primary.

For caucus information please contact Ward 3 Chairman Jason A. Aluia at [email protected] or call 617-447-4987.