Nazzaro Community Center to Hold Easter Party April 11

BCYF Nazzaro Community Center will be the site of this year’s North End Against Drugs (NEAD) Easter Party on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be a lot to do at the party including photos with the Easter Bunny, Easter egg coloring, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon making.

Each child will receive a free Easter Goodie Basket. “The event is sponsored by Michael “Mickey Fud” Giannasoli in memory of his mother Florence. The event is free to all North End/Waterfront Residents, BCYF Nazzaro Center Members