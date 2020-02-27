MBTA Plans Additional Station Shutdowns

Extensive plans to accelerate infrastructure projects for several subway lines and the commuter rail during calendar year 2020 have been announced by the MBTA.

Plans call for the improvement of service, safety and reliability on a faster timeline.

The T is planning a two-one-month shutdown on the Greenline, the C Branch in July and the E Branch in August.

Reportedly, the 2020, Infrastructure Acceleration Plan will deliver these projects eight years faster than originally planned, resulting in track replacement, upgraded intersection and station improvements.

A plan to expedite projects in 2019, apparently delivered projects 2.2 years ahead of time across the Red, Orange and Green lines according to the MBTA.

Throughout the 10-week shutdown on the Red and Orange lines, the team managed to accelerate improvements and accommodate customers by increasing existing parallel service and providing other replacement service where feasible.

In addition, to the C and E Branch shutdowns, an eleven-month suspension of regular Green Line service between North Station and Lechmere plans will go into effect starting May 1 to accelerate efforts to strengthen the historic Lechmere Viaduct while rebuilding the elevated segments of track the rule East Cambridge.

Plans also called for the realignment of the tracks to the new, relocated Lechmere Station as part of the project to extend the Green Line to Somerville and Medford.

The MBTA has apparently taken steps to provide replacement services to accommodate riders affected by a diversion by increase in parallel services and assessable shuttle bus, operated by the T or a private carrier.

A special website has been set up for upcoming work to keep customers informed and is available at MBTA.comm/bbt2020.