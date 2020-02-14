Two Requests at NEWRA Monthly Meeting

Two agenda items will be discussed and possibly voted on at tonight’s (Feb. 13) North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center at 7 p.m.

A request to the Board of Appeal for zoning relief to change the legal occupancy of rental property at 27 Sheafe St. was originally supported by NEWRA on June 5 but the Board voted to deny it without prejudice.

The change involved the change of the property from five residential units to eight residential units. The appeal is being brought up again to the Association with one change-utility room access has been moved from separate entrance on Sheafe Street to the interior of the building.

Discussion will also take place on a request to the Board of Appeal for zoning relief to change the legal occupancy from seven residential units to six residential condominiums.

One unit will be extended into the basement. Exterior wood decks will be extended approximately 5½ feet out from the rear of the building on Floors 2, 3 and 4 and existing separate dormers at the rear of the roof (Floor 5) will be combined.

To guest speakers, Katie Forde of the City of Boston Office of Housing Stability Department of Neighborhood Development and Boston City Counselor

Annisa Essabli George.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.