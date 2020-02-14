Tunnel of Love Opened at Columbus Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) has officially opened the Tunnel of Love with volunteer photo takers plus hot chocolate complements of the Golden Goose and cookies from Mike’s Pastry.

In a manner of a few hours’ conversation hearts where the backdrop for hundreds of photos.

The special events will run through the month of February with some local businesses placing red hearts in their windows and offering a 15-percent discount on dinner (food only) when customers say, “I Love the Tunnel of Love”. The Marriott Long Wharf Waterline Restaurant and Joe’s Bar and Grill are participating.

FOCCP will offer four tickets to their summer Harbor Sunset Cruise on August 18, to the winner of the events photo contest. Tag photos on [email protected] to enter. Winners will be selected in March.

“The Tunnel of Love is truly the most romantic place in Boston in February,” according to FOCCP. “So, bundle up and head to the park for this month-long unique experience.”