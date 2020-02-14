North End Library Programs

February appears to be a very active month at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street.

Many things to do have been put together by staff for all ages including programs, events, movies, computer help, and introduction to opera, a book discussion, reading club, an author visit and several programs for children.

Events for Adults

Friday Films: Love and Laughter

Friday February 14 – 1 p.m. Ninotchka

Friday February 21 – 1 p.m. His Girl Friday

Friday February 28 – 1 p.m. The More the Merrier

One-on-One Computer Assistance for Adults by Appointment

Call 617.227.8135 to reserve a 30-minute spot for personalized assistance with PC computing, laptops, iPads, tablets, the BPL catalog, and online resources. Laptops are available to use or you can bring your own.

Mah Jongg Club

Thursdays – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come and play the American-style variant of this tile-based game that originated in China and requires skill, strategy, and calculation. Beginners are welcome. No sign up is required.

Book Discussion Club

Wednesday, February 19 at 6:30-7:30 p.m.

February’s Book is Exit West by Moshin Hamid (2017). Copies can be picked up at the library’s front desk.

30-Minute Reads Club

Thursdays, February 13 – 4 -5 p.m.

As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Once you are signed up at [email protected], the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

Author Visit: “Thank You for Not Talking” with Bennett Harper

Wednesday, February 26 – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Local author Ben Alper discusses the perils of being an introvert in his new book, Thank You for Not Talking: a Laughable Look at Introverts (2019), which goes beyond the facts and analysis about introverts to focus on more crucial questions like: why is it so hard to make eye contact with the UPS delivery person? Introverts, friends of introverts, and extroverts will find something to like in Ben’s book. Copies will be for sale.

Children’s Events

Kids’ Crafternoon

Mondays, February 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Use different art supplies to create a project to take home. Ideal for kids 3-7 years old.

Toddler Story Time

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Listen to stories, sing songs, and learn together through movement and play. This story time is ideal for little ones who have started walking and moving on their own.

Baby Story Time

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.

Enjoy gentle stories, songs, and lap bounces for pre-walking babies and caregivers.

BTU Homework Help

Wednesdays, 4 -6 p.m.

The Boston Teachers Union sponsors a Homework Helper program in each of the Boston Public Library branches. The BTU provides a teacher to help a child with his or her homework for free.

Teen Creative Writing Group

Fridays, February 7, 14, and 28 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.