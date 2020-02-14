News and Notes

Mayor/CPA Recommend Projects and Funding

A total of 40 projects, totaling more than $24 million has been recommended for the next round for the City of Boston’s Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding.

Both Mayor Martin Walsh and the Committee met to discuss the issue and the recommendation was voted to accept the slate of projects for funding.

The project will be submitted to the Boston City Council for approval.

Reportedly, the majority of new round of funds will be dedicated to affordable housing projects.

City/Unions Reach Healthcare Agreement

A five-year contract on healthcare has been reached by the City of Boston and the Public Employees Committee (PEC).

The agreement lowers healthcare costs for the City, while providing current and retired employees with quality healthcare coverage, and reduce the City’s cost by $50.1 million over the length of the contract.

“With this agreement, Boston is able to provide the best care to our employees, while thoughtfully managing our cost and ensuring we can provide for Boston’s future,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

Way Home Fund Surpasses $10 Million

Boston’s Way Home Fund has apparently reached its goal of raising $10 million two years ahead of 2020 estimated timetable, to ensure that every person has a place to call home, thus possibly ending homelessness in Boston.

Reportedly, the Fund has reached its goal of over $10 million.

The Fund was announced by Mayor Martin Walsh in his second inaugural address in January 2018.

Voting by Absentee Ballot

Under certain requirements, Boston registered voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot.

Qualifications are: Voters absent from the City and unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, have a special physical disability, active members of the armed services or due to religious obligations.

Deadline for submitting an application is Monday, March 2 at 12 noon at City Hall, Election Department.

Mayor Appoints New Director

Katie Davis has been appointed by Mayor Martin Walsh as the Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment.

The department tasked with supporting the tourism industry in Boston through events, film, TV productions and marketing the City to visitors.

Mayor Recognized by CADCA

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh was recently honored at the Community

Anti-Drug Coalition of America’s 30th Annual National Leadership Forum with their National Leadership Award.

The award recognizers leaders who have been longtime supporters of the community coalition movement and use their voice and influence to educate the community about the importance of substance use disorder prevention.

The award recognizes the Mayor’s decades of leadership working on prevention and expanding treatment and resources for people struggling with substance use disorder.

Working Group to Study Broker Fees

A broker fee group has been launched in the City of Boston to study how they impact renters across the City.

Mayor Martin Walsh will name members by the end of February. The group will include a wide-range of stakeholders.

“This is another tool we are putting forward to tackle the underlying challenges of housing affordability,” the Mayor said.

City Held Meeting on Coronavirus Preparedness

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh recently joined with leaders from the Public Health Commission (BPHC) and Boston EMS to discuss steps being taken for a safe and effective response dealing with the Coronavirus if needed.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmed cases reported in Boston.

Four New Members Appointed to COOP

For new members have been appointed to the Community Ombudsman Oversight Panel, a five-member panel that reviews appeal made with the Boston Police over internal investigation cases.

“In Boston, we’ve focused on community policing and that means continuing to strengthen the relationship between our residents and our Police Department,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.