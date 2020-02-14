Community News

Library Lego Club

A Lego Club will be held at North End Library on Wednesday, February 26 at 4 PM. Build with Legos and Duplos. Homework help is available from 4 PM to 6 PM.

CCD Lessons at Saint Leonard Church

Father Michael Della Penna has begun CCD at Saint Leonard Church which will conclude with First Communion celebration on May 17. Classes will run from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Sundays at the parish hall located under the church. Contact Saint Leonard’s office at 617-523-2110 for registration.

“Anyone interested in helping with the lessons should leave their contact information,” Father Mike said.

Valentine’s Day

Tomorrow, Friday, February 14 is Valentine’s Day, a time for cards, candy, flowers and other gifts for that special person. A positive verbal expression is in order as well.

NEAD Bingo

The North End Against Drugs (NEAD) benefit Bingo at the Nazzaro Center attracted a full house. All proceeds will be used to provide programs and events throughout the year.

Snow Tubing

The Nazzaro Community Center and North End Against Drugs recently held an evening of snow tubing for the entire family at Nashoba Valley.

Nazzaro Center/Edward Jones Partnership

BCYF Nazzaro Center and a financial advisor from Edward Jones have continue their partnership by offering free presentations of interest to the community.

The latest presentation involved college savings goals, strategies to help reach goals and features and benefits of various college savings plans.

Bingo Night for Ages 6-9

BCYF Nazzaro Center will host a Wednesday Night Bingo for ages 6-9 (only) on Wednesday, February 19 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

No membership required but non-members must complete a waiver before participating.

Pizza and a drink will be provided. Contact Laurie D’Elia at 617-635-5166 for more information. Cost $5.00.

Knights Playoffs February 15

Saint Leonard Knights Basketball program is almost over with only the playoffs, February 15, remaining.

Library Presents Books in Bloom

Books in Bloom is coming to the North End Library from April 1 to April 4.

Friends of the Library are seeking local groups or individuals to make a flower arrangement to be exhibited at the library during Books in Bloom.

Email Teresa for more information at [email protected]

NSC Closed February 17

ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) will be closed on President’s Day Monday, February 17.

New Coffee Hour

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has a new daily drop-in coffee hour from 9 AM to 11 AM and discussion. Drop in for a cup of coffee.

Nazzaro Center Sports Night

BCYF Nazzaro Center will hold a Sports Night for ages 10-12 (only) on Thursday, February 21 from 6:30 PM to 9 PM.

No membership required but non-members must complete a waiver before participating. Cost $5.00. Pizza and drinks provided. Call Laurie D’Elia at 617-635-5166 for more info.

Coffee/Social Gathering

BCYF Nazzaro Center recently held a free coffee/social gathering for residents 55 and up. There was plenty of coffee and sweet treats while neighbors socialized with old friends.

Children’s Winter Events Held on Common

Many Boston children and their families took the time to enjoy part of the of February school vacation on the Boston Common, taking in the Boston Parks Department Children’s Winter Festival.

The special event attracted hundreds of attendees that included many free activities and events.

City Scholarships

Applications for the 2020 City of Boston Scholarship Program are currently available. For more information or to apply visit www.bostongov/scholarship.

Library Author Visit

local Author Bennet Harper will be at the North End Library on Wednesday, February 26 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM to discuss the perils of an introvert. Copies of the books will be on sale.

Nazzaro Center Summer Camp

Nazzaro Center Summer Camp applications are now available. All information is listed online and must be turned in at the Nazzaro Center. Contact

[email protected]

Baseball Registration

Registration for the 2020 NEAA Baseball season is taking place. For details visit www.neaabaseball.org.

FOCCP Monthly Meeting Schedule

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) holds monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the Mariners House, 11 North Square at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are as follows: March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, October 13, November 10, there will be no meeting in December.

Homework Assistance

Homework help is available at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information call 617-227-8135.

NEWRA Monthly Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) conducts meetings the second Thursday of each month at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 7 p.m. No meetings on holidays. Meetings are as follows: March 12, April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 13, and December 10.

NEWNC Monthly Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meets the second Monday of each month at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 7 p.m. No meetings on holidays. Meetings are as follows: March 8, April 13, May 10, June 7, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11, November 8, and December 13.

Teen Creative Writing

Each Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street hosts a Team Creative Writing Group. Use writing prompts provided or work on a project. Get feedback from other teen writers. For more information call 617-227-8135.

Free Fitness Series

Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Health Department has started the Boston Parks Winter Fitness Series, sponsored by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

The program which runs through May 1, will offer free classes at eleven locations across the City. For more information call 617-534-2355.

Fuel Assistance

ABCD Fuel Assistance Program can help families stay warm this winter by covering some or all your heating needs this winter.

Qualifiers could receive up to $1,440 for their fuel bill. For info call 617-423-9215.

Library Book Club

The North End Library Book Club will discuss: Exit West by Moshin Hamid on Wednesday, February 19 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Copies of the book are available at the front desk.

Star Market Shuttle

For a Star Market Shuttle schedule call Crystal Transportation at 1-800-879-7433.

Computer Assistance

One-On-One computer assistance for adults is being held at the North End Library, by appointment only. Call 617-227-8135 to reserve a spot.

NSC Arts and Crafts

Every other Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC), 1 Michelangelo Street conducts arts and crafts.