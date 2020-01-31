News Brief

Salvation Army Honors Partners in Coats for Kids

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division honored Coats for Kids and its corporate partners Arthur C. Anton, Jr., COO of Anton’s Cleaners, Inc.; Eliot Tatelman, President of Jordan’s Furniture; and Jack Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Bank with the prestigious Others Award for their many years of service and dedication to the organization.

The mission of Coats for Kids is simple, yet powerful – “anyone who needs a coat will have one.” More than 250 schools, 300 companies, clubs and organizations, and thousands of individuals donate quality coats, which the organization then distributes free of charge to quality social service agencies, including The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.

There are 73 Coats for Kids corporate partner locations in addition to hundreds of additional drop-off locations in schools and company offices throughout the state.

The Salvation Army’s Others Award is presented to individuals and organizations who exemplify an extraordinary spirit of service to others. Over the 25 years, Coats for Kids has cleaned and distributed over 60,000 coats for children and adults in Massachusetts each year. Coats for Kids has also sponsored The Salvation Army’s largest Boston area coat drive event – the Christmas Castle – for over 10 years, distributing coats to over 4,000 households in need.

“Coats for Kids and its corporate partners have played an integral role in providing coats to thousands of Massachusetts children and families who otherwise might not be able to stay warm during the winter months,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, General Secretary of The Massachusetts Salvation Army. “The support and dedication of Coats for Kids, Mr. Anton Jr., Mr. Tatelman and Mr. Clancy has been tremendous, and their commitment continues to help The Salvation Army fulfills its mission of serving all those in need. We’re honored to recognized them with the Others Award.”

Treasurer Goldberg Warns of Lottery Scam Text Messages

Illegitimate text messages are being sent claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery. The texts say, “Hi this is Kim with the MA Lottery. Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news.” According to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, these texts are a scam and have not been sent by the Lottery.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery have been sent to residents across the state,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

If you have any questions, please contact the Treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.