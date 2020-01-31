NEWRA Supports Liquor License Change

A unanimous vote was taken by the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting to support a request by Boston Bottle, 372 Commercial Wharf, to change its beer and wine license to a full liquor license.

Nick Black, Managing Director, Boston Waterfront Initiative, presented an idea to convert Sergeant’s Wharf an open space by purchasing two acres of space mostly used for parking.

While the Council seem to like the idea of open space, they did not vote on the proposal which is the beginning stages.

Council member John Pregmon told the Review, “Everyone likes open space but in this case parking needs have to be addressed before things go forward.”

He noted, “Parking is a premier in the community and any plans or ideas for Sergeant’s Wharf need to be modified to include parking.”

Boston City Counselor Lydia Edwards presented a legislative update that was a well-received by NEWNC.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.