NEAA Baseball Registration Underway

It’s only January but the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) is currently conducting baseball registration.

“I know it’s January but in the blink of an eye, it will be April and we will be playing baseball on temporary fields,” NEAA Commissioner Ralph Martignetti said.

“As most of you know our fields (Puopolo and Langone) are still undergoing renovations until 2021 and will be using alternative field locations until September, early October when the major work will be completed,” Martignetti added.

He went on about the 2020 season, “Our Clinic/T-Ball program will run nine Saturdays, May to June starting at 9 a.m. and end around 10:30 Aa.m. (age 4 and 5 as of 4/30/20). The program will take place on The Greenway, across from Mother Anna’s Restaurant.

It will be a bit more challenging but it should be a fun spot for the kids.

The Minor and Major Leagues (6-8) and (9-12) will be played at The Barry field in Charlestown. The field has lights so starting game time at 6 p.m. should not be a problem.

Discussion with the City and Hillhouse are taking place to use the fields at the Boston Common for a day or two a week, using all three fields. If not, all home games will be played in Charlestown.

The league will try not to play any games on Saturday or Sunday so as not to impact family vacation or beach time.

It’s important that players register by March 1 so the NEAA will know how many players we have and can order uniforms.

We will be entering one Dodgers team (ages 13-15) in the Lou Tompkins All Star Baseball League which opens June 22 and the championship game held on August 9.

This team will also represent the NEAA in the 30th Annual LaFesta Baseball Exchange with our friends from North Adams.

We also will be having the first ever NEAA Girls’ Softball team (North End Execution) run by Chuck Bilkas who has already begun indoor workouts. The team will probably be for older girls, however, any girl who is too old for the minor league and wants to play softball should register and we will figure it out based on the number of girls that sign up.

Looking forward to another fun year and a great prep year as we get ready to play on our brand-new field in 2021.

Players that participated in the NEAA 2020 programs will get preference in 2021 when our new fields are officially opened and we get registrations secured.

Register on the NEAA website, neaabaseball.org. The NEAA will not be doing online payments this year.

Checks ($50) must be made out to the NEAA and mailed to the Nazzaro Community Center, c/o John Romano, 30 North Bennet St., Boston, MA 02113 or drop checks off at the Nazzaro Community Center.

A late fee of $20 will be assessed if fee is not paid by April 1.