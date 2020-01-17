News United Way’s Youth Venture Program by North End Regional Review Staff • January 17, 2020 • 0 Comments Boston Centers for Youth & Families has partnered with United Way’s Youth Venture Program, a social entrepreneurship program that empowers teenagers to create their own youth-led business ventures – think along the lines of the television show Shark Tank but with teenagers. On Dec. 14, 2019, the Nazzaro Community Center’s very own Serina D’Amico, Theodore Pasto, and Antonio Romano pitched their idea to a panel of judges and were awarded $1,000 to start up their own business! What was the idea that had them awarded this $1,000? A health club which focused on a healthy lifestyle & healthy eating but also featured finding a passion through an activity such as running, yoga, sports related, weight training, etc. Congratulation, Serina, Teddy and Antonio job well done.