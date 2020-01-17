North End Library Programs

The new year has begun at the North End Library with a full schedule of events and activities for all ages this January.

Events include: Friday films, computer activities, a Mah Jongg club, a reading club, podcasts and popcorn and book discussions for adults.

Children’s events are: Little Grove Family Concert, toddlers storytime, baby storytime, kids’ crafternoons, tween Tuesdays, Lego club, homework help, mindful minus and a teen creative writing workshop.

For more information call 617-227-8135.

Events for Adults

Friday Films: Cunning Computers and Rogue Robots

Friday January 17 1 p.m. The Colossus: the Forbin Project

Friday January 24 1 p.m. Bladerunner

Friday January 31 1 p.m. Westworld

One-on-One Computer Assistance for Adults by Appointment

Call 617.227.8135 to reserve a 30-minute spot for personalized assistance with PC computing, laptops, iPads, tablets, the BPL catalog, and online resources. Laptops are available to use or you can bring your own.

Mah Jongg Club

Thursdays – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come and play the American-style variant of this tile-based game that originated in China and requires skill, strategy, and calculation. Beginners are welcome. No sign up is required.

30-Minute Reads Club

Thursdays – January 23 – 4 – 5 p.m.

Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email [email protected] to sign up. Once you sign up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

Podcasts and Popcorn

Wednesday January 22 – 6 – 7 p.m.

Are you curious about podcasts? At Podcast + Popcorn, you’ll listen to a podcast episode or audio story and discuss it with a group, guided by a facilitator. It’s a book club for your ears! You’ll walk away with a deeper appreciation for audio and some practical approaches for creating your own podcast or audio project.

Children’s Events

Little Groove Family Concert

Saturday, January 18, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Families sing, dance, and make music together with Little Groove. Ideal for families with babies, toddlers, or preschoolers.

Toddler Story Time

Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.

Listen to stories, sing songs, and learn together through movement and play. This story time is ideal for little ones who have started walking and moving on their own.

Baby Story Time

Tuesdays, 11-11:30 a.m.

Enjoy gentle stories, songs, and lap bounces for pre-walking babies and caregivers.

Kids’ Crafternoons

Every other Monday, January 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Use different art supplies to create a project to take home. Ideal for kids 3-8 years old.

Tween Tuesdays

Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Explore science, engineering, technology, or art through different hands-on activities. For kids 10-12 years old.

LEGO Club

Wednesdays, 3 – 4 p.m.

Drop in after school to build whatever you can imagine with LEGOs and DUPLOs. For kids of all ages.

BTU Homework Help

Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.

The Boston Teachers Union sponsors a Homework Helper program in each of the Boston Public Library branches. The BTU provides a teacher to help children with their homework for free.

Mindful Minis

Thursdays, January 16- Feb. 13 (6 weeks), 3:30-4 p.m.

Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises! For kids 5-7 years old.

Teen Creative Writing Group

Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (starting January 10)

Use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.