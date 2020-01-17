News and Notes

Artists Residency Program

Applications are currently available for the fourth-round of the City of Boston’s Artists Residency Program-Boston AIR.

Through this program, a cohort of artists will collaborate with the City to explore, analyze and re-imagine City initiatives at the intersection of civil service, social justice and artistic practice, according to the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

This program implements projects that imagine and test new approaches to City policies, processes and procedures with help from various City departments.

MassDOT Awards $3.5 Million in Grants

MassDOT has awarded $3.5 million in grant awards for the Regional Transit Authorities across the State to implement best practices and innovative services to benefit customers.

Recipients were selected upon numerous factors like whether projects will increase ridership, demonstrate innovation, serve a priority population, be financially sustainable and provide cost savings or operational efficiencies.

Reappointed to School Committee

Mayor Martin J Walsh has reappointed Alexandra Oliver Davila and Loma Rivera to the Boston School Committee.

The Mayor call them, “Tremendous leaders who put the best interest of our students and schools”.

First City Funded Voucher Program

Boston will create its first City-funded rental voucher program that will subsidize the rents of those with most needs including families experiencing homelessness not eligible for the State’s Emergency Assistance, formally chronically homeless individuals and extreme low-income elderly and disabled households, according to Mayor Martin Walsh.

New Direct Investment in Public Schools

Boston is planning to invest $100 million over the next three years, and new direct funding to support students in the Boston Public School system.

“This level of planned new investments has never been seen before in Boston’s history, according to Mayor Martin Walsh.

Apparently, the City will target underperforming schools first.

State of the City Address Delivered

Addressing a full house at Symphony Hall, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh outlined a bold vision and transformative investments to propel Boston forward in the categories of transportation, Boston Public Schools and historic investments in affordable homes.

The Mayor shared his vision for the future and reflected on what the City has achieved during the last six years.