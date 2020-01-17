NEWRA Selects Hossman as Greenway Representative

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) selected Kirsten Hossman as the Association’s representative to The Greenway Conservancy Board replacing Robyn Reed who completed her six-year term on the Board.

Hossman, besides being involved with NEWRA related business, has been very active in many North End clean-up programs.

Nick Black, managing director of the Trustees of Reservations, attended the public meeting seeking community input on the possibility of purchasing Sergeant’s Wharf for public space, from the City of Boston which owns the parking lot structure.

The idea to purchase Sergeant’s Wharf for public space is only the beginning stages and the Trustees as seeking community opinions and advice.

“Besides people parking there, members appeared to like the idea,” Robyn Reed told the Review. “No vote was taken,” she added.

Trustees plan to meet with other community organizations to present this idea, including the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

There has been no confirmation that the City will sell the property because they are really not in the loop as yet.

The next NEWRA monthly public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.