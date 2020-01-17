Nazzaro Center Movie Night

Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet Street will hold a Movie Night (TBA) on Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-9 p.m. for youth ages 6-7. Non-members are welcome to attend.

The cost for the event is $5 with popcorn and drinks provided.

All proceeds will go directly to Can Share’s “Double Up Program.”

Attendees must sign a BCYF waiver. For more information call 617-635-5166.

NSC Learns About Fuel Assistance

Roxanne Redding-Wilde from ABCD visited the North End Service Center at 1 Michelangelo St. providing valuable information on fuel assistance that services low-income, elderly and disabled residents each year.

She explained of the emergency related services including weatherization, heating system repairs, past due bills, reductions and resources to promote energy conservation and efficiencies and homes.

NSC Volunteer of the Month

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center recently recognized

Stephanie Gullbrants as the December Volunteer of the Month.

Stephanie is a regular and friendly face around the Center through her art classes. Her classes, which combine lessons and art history through an innovative approach.

For the holiday party, she made homemade cookies that everyone enjoyed.

The Center thanked her for all she does for the Center and for brightening the holidays for seniors, staff and volunteers.