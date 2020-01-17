Four Honored by Christmas Fund Committee

Four people were recognized for outstanding neighborhood services at this year’s North End Christmas Fund Luncheon.

Toni Gilardi received the Ferdinand “Uncle” Fred Carangelo Humanitarian Award for her tireless work (19 years) of her company’s hosting of Toys for Tots fundraiser at the Divine Center at Battery Wharf coordinated by Gilardi Group/Gibson Sotherby’s Realty. Toni has also supported many neighborhood organizations including the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) and North End Against Drugs (NEAD).

John Fiumara received the Private Ernest J. Natale Community Award for his many years of service to the community. He has volunteered on many neighborhood committees and was one of the founding members of North End Against Drugs (NEAD), coached North End Athletic Association (NEAA) baseball and served on the boards of the original North End Nursing Home and North End Health Center. He continues to serve as a member of Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus.

Sandra Pascucci was awarded the Christmas Luncheon Fund Appreciation Award for her years of service helping the committee with putting together the luncheon which benefits local seniors and families.

Also receiving a Christmas Fund Award was Fillipo Frattaroli for generously supporting and hosting the event for the last several years. Without his support the Committee would not have been able to continue this important neighborhood event.

(John Romano contributed to this article)