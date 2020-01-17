Domenic’s Restaurant to Host NEAD Benefit Dinner

A fantastic three course meal and dessert will be served at Domenic’s Restaurant, 54 Salem St., on Monday, Jan. 20 to benefit North End Against Drugs (NEAD) programs for youth, teens and families.

The generosity of owner/chef Damien DiPaola, 100% of the proceeds will be given to NEAD.

“North End Against Drugs (NEAD) is extremely grateful for Damien’s generosity,” NEAD President John Romano said.

“He is a fabulous chef, offering his talent and his restaurant to raise much-needed funds for NEAD,” Romano added.

“This is a very important evening to raise money for a very good cause,” DiPaola said. “A lot of us have been affected by someone close to us, a friend or relative that has been affected in one way or another by drug use.”

DiPaola said, “Whatever little we can do makes a big difference.”

Seating times for this special event will be: 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Space is limited.

The cost is $50 for the event which includes soft drinks but not for gratuity or alcoholic beverages.

“We hope to see all of our friends and neighbors who enjoy all our been to attend this wonderful evening hosted by Domenic’s for this fantastic event,” Romano said.

Make required reservations in advance by calling the restaurant any day after 4 PM at 617-982-6142.

For more information related to this event, including the menu, call Romano at 617-750-9749 or email [email protected]