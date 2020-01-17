Crime Report: Veal Stolen from Delivery Truck, Two Assaults, Package Thefts

Boston Police District A-1 provided North End / Waterfront residents an update on recent neighborhood crime incidents, summarized below, at the January 2020 North End Public Safety Meeting.

Part 1 Crime in District A-1: Down 6 percent YTD.

Aggravated Assaults (2)

– 12/9/19 at 5:45 p.m. (279 North St.): Male suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and destruction of property on North Street.

The suspect was observed by an off-duty officer damaging a heavy duty construction excavator at a North Street construction site. After a foot chase, the suspect was apprehended and charged with assault (deadly weapon – brick) and destruction of property (excavator).

– 454 Commercial St. (at Hanover Street): Road rage incident. When the light turned green at the intersection, the car at the light did not move. The car behind honked the horn twice, then pulled up alongside the first car, reached through an open window, and assaulted the driver.

Auto Theft (1)

– 12/10/19 (North Margin & Thacher Street): 1997 Toyota Tercel was reported stolen.

Larcenies (3)

– 12/11/19 (34 Clark St.): Package theft – pair of shoes.

– 12/14/19 (17 Stillman St.): Bike was reported stolen.

– 12/23/19 (1 North Bennet Court): Package theft – Nordstrom’s package.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle (1)

– 12/14/19 at 1:30 p.m. (in front of CVS – 218 Hanover St.): A male suspect jumped into a parked delivery truck and allegedly stole four 10-pound boxes of veal from the back of the truck. He was arrested for the same.

*Arrests (2)*

– Aggravated Assault / Vandalism: Aforementioned aggravated assault incident on North St.

– Larceny from Motor Vehicle: The aforementioned veal-related larceny.

David Marx hosts the monthly Public Safety meeting with Boston Police District A-1. North End Public Safety Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. All are welcome to attend and bring their questions.