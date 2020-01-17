Community News

NEAD Benefit Dinner at Domenic’s

North End Against Drugs (NEAD will hold a benefit three course dinner and dessert at Domenic’s Restaurant, 54 Salem Street. All proceeds will go to NEAD’s programs for youth, teens and families. For more information call John Romano at 617-750-9749.

FOCCP Monthly Meeting Schedule

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) holds monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the Mariners House, 11 North Square at 6:30 PM. Meetings are as follows: February 11, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, October 13, November 10, there will be no meeting in December.

Homework Assistance

Homework help is available at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street on Wednesdays from 4 PM to 6 PM. For more information call 617-227-8135.

NEWRA Monthly Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) conducts meetings the second Thursday of each month at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 7 PM. No meetings on holidays. Meetings are as follows: February 13, March 12, April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 13, and December 10.

NEWNC Monthly Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meets the second Monday of each month at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 7 PM. No meetings on holidays. Meetings are as follows: February 10, March 8, April 13, May 10, June 7, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11, November 8, and December 13.

Movie Night at Center

Popcorn and drinks will be provided at tomorrow’s (Jan. 16) Nazzaro Center Movie Night which will be held from 7 PM to 9 PM for ages 6-9. Non-members are welcome. For details call 617-635-5166.

55-Plus Dance Party

Nazzaro Community Center will hold a 55-plus Dance Party at the Fisherman’s Club on the corner of Lewis and Moon Streets on Saturday, January 18 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. The cost is $10. Cash Bar. For details call Laurie D’Elia at 617-635-5166.

Stress-Reducing and Wellness Activities

North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street will conduct Minis on Thursdays through February 13 from 3:30 PM to 4 PM. Program is for children ages 5-7 years old and stress-reducing and wellness activities and exercises. For more information call 617-227-8135.

Teen Creative Writing

Each Friday from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street hosts a Team Creative Writing Group. Use writing prompts provided or work on a project. Get feedback from other teen writers. For more information call 617-227-8135.

Returns Home

North End born-and-raised, Father Michael Della Pena recently returned to his native stomping ground. He has spent more than 20 years as a missionary in Guatemala where he was the Director of the Valley of the Angels Orphanage, a home and haven for children.

Free Fitness Series

Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Health Department has started the Boston Parks Winter Fitness Series, sponsored by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

The program which runs through May 1 will offer free classes at eleven locations across the City. For more information call 617-534-2355.

La Befano Celebration at NSC

Celebration of La Befano will be held at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center, 1 Michelangelo Street on Friday, January 24 at 12:30 PM.

Lunch and a small gift will be provided by Donato Frattaroli of Il Moto and A Taste of the North End and Nancy Frattaroli of Artu.

Fuel Assistance

ABCD Fuel Assistance Program can help families stay warm this winter by covering some or all your heating needs this winter.

Qualifiers could receive up to $1440 for their fuel bill. For info call 617-423-9215.

NSC Offers Many Activities for Seniors

There are many ways for seniors to stay safe, enjoy a hot meal and participate in a variety of programming at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Center, 1 Michelangelo Street in the North End this winter. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM and offers arts and crafts, movies, exercise classes, games and hot lunches starting at 12:30 p.m.

Donations Needed

The North End Historical Society is seeking donations to preserve and tell the history of the neighborhood. For details email [email protected]

NEAD Bingo

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will hold its annual Bingo on Sunday, January 26 at 1 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center. Doors open at 12 noon. For details call 617-605-6142.

NEMPAC Youth Choir

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is seeking members of their Youth Choir to learn and participate in many of their upcoming performances. For more details call 617-227-2270.

Computer Assistance

One-On-One computer assistance for adults is being held at the North End Library, by appointment only. Call 617-227-8135 to reserve a spot.

NSC Arts and Crafts

Every other Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC), 1 Michelangelo Street conducts arts and crafts.