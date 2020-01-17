Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. To Hold Fundraiser for Australian Fire Victims

On Sunday Jan. 26, Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. will be opening their doors for a Tattoo For A Cause Flash Marathon from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. are just devastated by what’s going on in Australia right now. For this reason they will be donating all tattoo proceeds from this event to WWF Australia to help combat the tragic bushfires. In 2017 they were able to raise 5K for NEADS and are hoping to be able to do the same for WWF Australia. Call the shop at 617-742-0611 to make an appointment ($50 deposit required at booking). Below are the available flash (pre-drawn tattoo designs). For more information, we are posting up a storm on our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bostonbarbertattooco/ and our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BostonBarberCo/.