The Greenway Conservancy Announces New Leadership

New leadership of volunteers for the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors and the election of one new member has been announced by the contemporary park in the heart of Boston.

One of the outgoing Board Member is Robyn Reed of the North End, Park Art Curator for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park.

Linda See is the new Conservancy Board Member. A life-long resident of Boston, See is a certified public accountant, a senior manager in Risk Management at KPMC, LLP with 10years of experience in Mergers and Acquisitions Tasks at KPMG and PWC.

New Chair of the Board is Doug Husid, John Shea will serve as Vice-Chair, Karen Johnson Treasurer, Suzanne Lavole the new Clerk.

The Greenway attracts millions of visitors annually and the non-profit is responsible for the management and care of the public park.