North End Public Safety Meeting December Report

Boston Police District A-1 provided North End / Waterfront residents an update on recent neighborhood crime incidents, summarized below, at the December 2019 North End Public Safety Meeting.

Crime in District A-1 is down 7-percent year-to-date.

Larcenies (5)

– Nov. 9 at 9:23 p.m. (CVS – 218 Hanover St.): Hanover Street pharmacy reported a male suspect stole $600 worth of merchandise (razors, etc.).

– Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. (CVS – 218 Hanover St.): Hanover Street pharmacy reported a male suspect stole $428.98 worth of merchandise (Dunkin’ K-Cups, Dunkin’ coffee beans, 10 bags of pistachios, etc.).

– Nov. Nov. 19 at 2:47 p.m. and 2:59 p.m. (11 Wiget St.): Owner of a Wiget St. building reported two separate package thefts. Landlord stated that two unknown males at different times stole unknown contents of delivered packages to the building. Suspects were observed on the landlord’s video camera footage.

– Nov. 16 at 2 a.m. (Cooper & Salem St.): Victim accidentally left a bag on the sidewalk. When she returned, it was gone. The bag’s contents included a wallet, tablet, credit card, etc. The credit card was used to make $200 in fraudulent charges before it was reported stolen and cancelled.

– Nov. 23 – Nov. 24 between 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. (North Bennet Court): An eco-rider electric scooter (valued at $1,000) was stolen from an unlocked basement.

Assault and Battery (1)

– Dec. 3 at 3:20 p.m. (CVS – 218 Hanover St.): Store employee was punched in the face by a shoplifter.

*Arrests (2)*

– OUI: Snowhill and Charter St. – Wrong-way driver. Driver was found to have a large open container of vodka on the passenger seat next to her. Driver was unsteady on her feet, and crashed into nearby cars.

Fire Department had tried to move her car. Driver was sent to the hospital.

– Assault and Battery 209A: Domestic violence incident. Female suspect was arrested.

David Marx hosts the monthly Public Safety meeting with Boston Police District A-1. North End Public Safety Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet St. All are welcome to attend and bring their questions.