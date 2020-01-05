NEWRA Supports Zoning Code Change

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) decided to send a letter supporting a proposed amendment to the City of Boston Zoning Code to Change the Regulation of “Executive Suites” to be inserted to include the North End.

The City has sponsored a text amendment that would change the Use Regulation and Article 8 to “Conditional.”

A unanimous vote (24-0) of support was given for a proposal making a legal occupancy change at 49 Charter St. that no longer includes an earlier proposed one-story addition that NEWRA previously opposed.

However, by a vote of 3-23, the Association voted to oppose a request for a legal change of occupancy at 14 North Bennet St.

The change called for a rectory to become gridded to eight residential units and to erect a roof-deck and complete renovations at the building which currently consists of four stories and a basement.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.