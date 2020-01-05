NEWNC Supports One Legal Occupancy Change, Denies Another

Following a presentation by guest speaker Ricky Grant, Suffolk County District Attorney Chief of Staff, the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) tackled two proposals.

A vote of support was given to change the legal occupancy at 49 Charter Street and revised plans was also support by abutters.

Plans called for a change of occupancy from a six-family dwelling to a seven-family dwelling, legalization of the existing basement space and to renovate the building including a full sprinkler system. This was the second time the proposal was presented to the Council.

A proposal to change the legal occupancy at 14 North Bennet St. from a rectory to residential units and to erect a one-story addition with a rear roof deck was opposed by the Council the by a 5 to 4 vote.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.