Community News

Local Freshman Makes Boston LatinVarsity Hockey Team

Fourteen-year-old Richard Bova of the North End and a Freshman at Boston Latin High School has made the Varsity hockey team.

Richard is the son of Joe and Lynn Bova and the grandson of Richard and Maryanne Longo and Maria Bova.

Fuel Assistance

ABCD Fuel Assistance Program can help families stay warm this winter by covering some or all your heating needs this winter.

Qualifiers could receive up to $1440 for their fuel bill. For info call 617-423-9215.

Admirable Job

Both the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) have done an admirable job in representing the community during 2019.

NEMPAC Presents “Seeking Sanctuary”

North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will present its first concert of the new year, “Seeking Sanctuary” on Friday, January 10 at 7:30 PM at the Windgate Hall at North Bennet Street School, 150 North Street. For details visit www.nempacboston.org.

NSC Offers Many Activities for Seniors

There are many ways for seniors to stay safe, enjoy a hot meal and participate in a variety of programming at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Center, 1 Michelangelo Street in the North End this winter.

The Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM and offers arts and crafts, movies, exercise classes, games and hot lunches starting at 12:30 PM.

Donations Needed

The North End Historical Society is seeking donations to preserve and tell the history of the neighborhood. For details email [email protected]

NEAD Bingo

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will hold its annual Bingo on Sunday, January 26 at 1 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center. Doors open at 12 noon. For details call 617-605-6142.

Eagle Bank Donates to Christmas Luncheon

Eagle Bank made a sizable donation to the North End Christmas Fund Luncheon which benefits North End families and elderly. Robert “Ted” Tomasone accepted the check for the holiday event.

BWSC at Library

Boston Water and Sewer Commission will be at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street on Thursday, January 2 and Thursday, February 6 from 10 AM to 12 PM to assist its customers and to pay water bills. For more information call 617-989-7000.

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, January 13 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.

NEWRA Monthly Meeting

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.

No December FOCCP Monthly Meeting

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) next meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mariners House, 11 North Square 2nd Floor.

Peace Posters on Display

Eliot School Peace Posters are on display at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street, for the community to enjoy. The theme was “Journey of Peace”.

Baby Storytime

Baby Storytime is held each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the North End Library.

RUFF Holiday Gift Guide

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) North End Dog Group has released its Holiday Giving Guide on its website www.ruffboston.org/holiday-gift-givingguide.

Dog Park Water Shutoff

RUFF advises that the water in the dog park at DeFilippo Playground will be turned off for the season. In addition, a few more park cleanings will take place before the snow falls.

NEMPAC Youth Choir

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is seeking members of their Youth Choir to learn and participate in many of their upcoming performances. For more details call 617-227-2270.

Computer Assistance

One-On-One computer assistance for adults is being held at the North End Library, by appointment only. Call 617-227-8135 to reserve a spot.

NSC Arts and Crafts

Every other Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC), 1 Michelangelo Street conducts arts and crafts.

Dog Park Canine Visitors Need to be Registered

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) reminds dog owners that all dogs need to be licensed to visit the dog park in DeFilippo Park.

The City of Boston has made this quick and easy by completing the registration online.

Senior Art Classes

Seniors are enjoying art classes at the North End Neighborhood Center. The daytime classes are taught by Silke Evans.

Homework Help

The North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street will provide homework help for kindergarten through grade six on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.