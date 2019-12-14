The Greenway Winter Market Opens at Dewey Square

There are many ways to support The Greenway Conservancy and help create and new life-long memories. Debuting this season, until Dec. 20, the Greenway Winter Market will take place on Dewey Square on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with one to three vendors participating each week. Support local artisans and find something special for the holiday season.

There are several other ways to support The Greenway Conservancy.

Between now and the end of December people purchasing one coloring book online can receive two free carousel tickets for the 2020 season. Or purchase two coloring books and received five free carousel tickets.

This holiday season honor someone who made a mark in your life with an inscribed paver on The Greenway. Support of the community destination park will create a lasting mark to enjoy for years to come.

Commemorate a special plaque mounted on one of the benches along The Greenway. Sponsorship is a dedicated memory to a family or loved one in the heart of Boston.

Making a donation by Dec. 31, helps continue taken extraordinary care of the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston.