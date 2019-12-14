Teen Vaping Amendments Approved By Board of Health

The issue of changes to tobacco and aquatic product sales to youth have been put up in smoke, at least at the City of Boston level.

It has been dealt with by a proposal by the Boston Board of Health that changes regulations aimed at addressing vaping and tobacco use among youth in the City.

Proposed by Mayor Martin Walsh and the Boston Health Commissioner (Sept. 19), followed by resident engagement and a public comment period and hearing the Board approved the amendments.

Changes call for mint and menthol nicotine and tobacco products to be sold only to verified adult through tobacco retailers.

In addition, to removing the menthol exemption, the amendments strengthen retailer ID checking requirements and restrict the sale of products that attract young people.

“I believe that now is the time to act, and I applaud the Board of Health for taking action to ensure Boston has some of the strongest regulations in the country to protect our young people,” Mayor Walsh said.

Those that participated in the meeting and hearings believe teen vaping has become an epidemic because of nicotine use at a young age can lead to lifelong dependency and the Mayor agrees with them and proposed the amendments.

Reportedly, the data is undeniable in showing that these amendments would save lives according to the Mayor.